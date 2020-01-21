Liverpool set to land 'goal machine', Manchester United and Chelsea 'fighting' over this Champions League star, Arsenal move for Bayern Munich man: Rumours

Manchester United and Liverpool feature in today's rumours.

Leeds United have reportedly enquired about the availability of Sheffield United frontman David McGoldrick - a deal appears very unlikely considering the striker’s regular appearances this season. (Football Insider)

Arsenal want to sign Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng on a loan deal this month. (Daily Star)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged the club to sack chief executive Ed Woodward. (Various)

Newcastle United have reportedly approached Lille with a view to signing midfielder Boubakary Soumare. (L’Equipe)

Watford striker Andre Gray has been linked with the exit door this transfer window, and Leeds United are now evens favourites to land his signature. (Sky Bet)

Brighton & Hove Albion target Kyle Walker-Peters will reportedly make a decision on his future by Friday. Crystal Palace and Southampton are also said to be interested. (Sunday People)

Manchester United face competition from Chelsea to sign striker Edinson Cavani from PSG. (Various)

Amid interest from a number of clubs, RB Leipzig goal machine Timo Werner apparently ‘wants’ a move to Liverpool. (Bild)

Manchester United cannot recall Alexis Sanchez from his loan spell at Inter Milan, despite their striker crisis. (Daily Mirror)