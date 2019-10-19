Loughgall’s Dean Smith highlights steel and skill behind strong run of results

Loughgall boss Dean Smith counts the combination of steel and skill as a winning formula behind the impressive run of league form.

The Villagers’ weekend finished sitting pretty in top spot after 12 fixtures thanks to a 2-1 defeat of Dergview.

A position at the head of the Bluefin Sport Championship table marks a reward, according to Smith, for the team ethic behind so many strong individual performances.

Nathaniel Ferris - the division’s leading goalscorer - moved into a double-figure tally across league appearances by breaking the deadlock with around one minute on the clock.

Dale Malone left Loughgall clear by 2-0 entering the break and Dergview gained a second-half boost off Lee Upton’s own goal.

“We had to show that grit during a second half on Saturday which was far from pretty,” said Smith. “But that is testament to the team spirit and squad depth.

“We went to a tough venue and came away with the win despite not playing at our best, in terms of football.

“After taking the lead and getting into such a good position we looked comfortable for long periods.

“But then, at 2-1, Dergview had the lion’s share of the ball and it was a dangerous period which called on us to dig deep.

“In the end, we worked hard as a team across the pitch to protect the advantage and, ultimately, managed to restrict the threat on goalkeeper Gareth Buchanan.”

Loughgall currently enjoy a single-point advantage over Portadown and lead of five beyond Ballinamallard United heading into a weekend visit to Dundela.

“We are delighted with the start to the season and position we stand in at this point of the campaign,” said Smith. “But it is just about keeping our focus and working hard over what will be a long season.”

LOUGHGALL: Buchanan, Kerr, Rea, Brennan, Upton, Ferguson, Malone (Neill, 62), Dallas (McCullough, 75), Ferris (Gallagher, 83), Gibson, Campbell.

Subs (not used): Scott, Copeland.