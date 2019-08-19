Lurgan Celtic withdraw from Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League ‘with immediate effect’

The NI Football League has confirmed that Lurgan Celtic has formally withdrawn from the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League with immediate effect.

Following notification to the league from Lurgan Celtic on Thursday 15 August, the Premier Intermediate League committee convened an emergency meeting the following day to consider the communication.

In a statement, the NI Football League said: “Further communication received from Lurgan Celtic on Friday, August 16 advised the league of a potential external support package being made available to the club.

“The Premier Intermediate League granted the club further time to explore this opportunity and provide assurances of their ongoing viability to the committee by Monday.

“Lurgan Celtic yesterday advised the NI Football League that they will uphold their original decision to withdraw from all NIFL competitions.

“The NI Football League can confirm that the 2019/2020 Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League will be contested by the remaining 11 clubs.

“The league can also confirm there be no relegation from the Premier Intermediate League this season.”

Lurgan Celtic had cited financial difficulties and player recruitment issues as reasons for pulling out of all senior compeitions.

A club statement issued last week said Lurgan Celtic would continue to run its youth academy with the view to reviving its senior teams for the 2020/21 season.