Maik Taylor takes up goalkeeping coach role with Walsall

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Maik Taylor has been appointed the new goalkeeping coach at League Two side Walsall.

Taylor was coaching at Bradford City who like Walsall saw themselves relegated from League One last season.

He won nearly 90 caps for Northern Ireland playing in two of the most famous victories in the country’s history against England and Spain at Windsor Park

I am really looking forward to working here,” he told iFollow Walsall. “I am looking forward to getting started.

“I have my own philosophies as a goalkeeping coach but I am going to work closely and alongside what Darrell wants in terms of how he wants to play and use the goalkeeper in a tactical sense.

“I spoke to Darrell and he had had spoken to Gary Bowyer at Bradford City where I worked towards the end of last season and he said he had heard good things.

“It’s a good for me and, hopefully, will be a good for Walsall. Living local obviously helps but it is a fantastic opportunity, it is a great club, I have played here many times.”

Saddlers new manager Darrell Clarke added that Taylor’s experience was a key deciding factor as to why he was selected for the role.

“His experience was a key factor in my decision,” Clarke added. “He was a top class goalkeeper during his playing days but he has also worked with some top class goalkeepers as well.

“When we get him out on the grass to coach the lads, we will be looking to use that experience and he will be working hard to improve our goalkeepers throughout the club and I know he will be a very useful addition.

“Maik will be working hard with our goalkeepers over the course of the season.

“The goalkeeping coach is an important part of the team and the backroom staff and I am really pleased that we have managed to get things sorted. I spoke to quite a few people about the post but Maik was the standout candidate.”