Man City v Liverpool: Reds' bus makes low-key arrival at Etihad Stadium

Liverpool's arrival at the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City was a low-key affair, bearing none of the scenes witnessed outside Anfield a week ago.

The Reds' bus, escorted by one police car and three vans, drove along Ashton New Road to general indifference to the handful of City fans making their way towards the ground.

One home fan was seen to applaud, although it was difficult to say whether he was being sarcastic or not, as the coach entered the apron of the stadium and quickly disappeared down a service tunnel with very little fuss.

It contrasted sharply to last week when thousands of Liverpool fans lined the approach to Anfield, singing songs and letting off flares with a handful throwing bottles and cans which smashed at least one window on the City bus and led to UEFA charging the Merseyside club.