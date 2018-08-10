Man United v Leicester City: what time is kick-off? TV channel, streaming and odds

Manchester United host Leicester City tonight for the eagerly-anticipated 2018/19 Premier League season curtain raiser.

Despite intense media speculation that England hero Harry Maguire may have made the switched to Old Trafford, the Leicester defender has remained with the Foxes.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho with his Leicester City counterpart Claude Puel

Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans - a former Manchester United player - is unlikely to feature in this one because of injury and it remains to be seen exactly how many World Cup stars either manager selects for tonight's showdown.

What time is kick-off? The game gets under way tonight at 8pm (GMT)

How can I watch it? TV channel and live streaming: Sky Sports Premier League, also available on Sky Go or Now TV

Who is the man in the middle? The match referee is Andre Marriner

Preseason form: Manchester United DDLWL, Leicester City WDLDW

Odds: Manchester United 1/2, Draw 16/5, Leicester 7/1

Last time: The last time the two teams met in the Premier League at Old Trafford, Manchester United ran out 2-0 winners thanks to second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini.