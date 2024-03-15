Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teams have met at the semi-final stage in the last two seasons, with City hammering Real 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium last season on their way to winning their first Champions League title.

Arsenal have been drawn against six-time European champions Bayern Munich, whose star striker Harry Kane is the former talisman of their bitter north London rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners have lost each of their last three meetings with Bayern 5-1, so will be hoping for much better this time around.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are set for their third successive meeting in the Champions League

City and Arsenal will meet in the semi-finals if they can negotiate their tricky quarter-final ties.

Paris St Germain and Barcelona will go head to head, as will Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.