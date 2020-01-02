Manchester close to signing 23-year-old 18-goal striker plus Paul Pogba latest

The January transfer window is upon us, with a whole host of clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest Premier League transfer gossip.

Juventus will attempt to re-sign former midfielder Paul Pogba from Manchester United. (Calciomercato)

All of the latest Premier League rumours from around the web.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has played down suggestions of a January move for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha. (Star)

Ex-Leeds United man Connor Leak-Blunt has signed a contract at Sheffield United. (Sheffield Star)

Napoli and Ajax are ready to move for Jan Vertonghen and tempt Tottenham into selling the Belgium centre-back, his contract is up at the in the summer. (Telegraph)

Marseille and Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge who is now at Turkish club Trabzonspor and has four goals in his last six games. (Mail)

Midfielder Jack Colback is unlikely to get his desired move away from Newcastle in January after suffering a knee injury in training. The 30-year-old was attracting interest from several Championship clubs. (Shields Gazette)

Jurgen Klopp says England midfielder Adam Lallana could leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Mirror)