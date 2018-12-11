Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not impressed before Champions League clash

Jose Mourinho claimed to be unaware of his agent’s statement about his Manchester United future in a surprise twist to an already peculiar plot.

Pressure and scrutiny on the Portuguese and his ailing team has been intense this season, with talk rife of a change in the dugout sooner or later.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be top of the Old Trafford hierarchy’s wishlist, with a report to that effect seemingly behind Mourinho’s agent making a rare statement clarifying his client’s status on the eve of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

Jorge Mendes claimed rumours of the Portuguese leaving were “totally untrue”, declaring that not only was his client happy at the United, but the club were “very happy with him”.

It was a bolt from the blue and Mourinho said that even he did not know it was coming. Asked about the thought process behind the statement, the United boss responded: “Which statement? No, I’ve nothing to do with the statement. It’s Jorge’s statement, not my statement.”

But what has been clearer in recent weeks and months is that his trust in club-record signing Paul Pogba is not where it should be.

Dropped to the bench for the previous two matches, the World Cup-winning midfielder will get the chance to prove his worth from the outset against Valencia tonight, with Champions League progress assured and usurping Juventus at the top of Group H unlikely.

“I’m looking for him to play well and to have a good impact in the game and a good impact in the team - a team with many players that don’t have many miles on their legs,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho bristled when then asked why he has not been able to get the best out of Pogba this season.

“I don’t think your question goes in the direction of what I want to answer or listen to,” Mourinho said. “I don’t like your question.

“You can put the question from another direction, I don’t like the direction.”