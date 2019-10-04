Manchester United could miss FIVE key players for Newcastle clash, Golden Boot race heats up - Premier League preview

Meanwhile, the title race continues to gather momentum, and Liverpool will look to continue their impressive 100% record with another victory. However, they could have their work cut out for them against Brendan Rodger's high-flying Foxes. Elsewhere, Manchester City will be looking to keep pace with the Reds and cause some chaos against Wolves, and Chelsea will look to build a winning streak with a win over Southampton. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see our mini-preview for this weekend's Premier League football.

1. Man City boss confirms key player absence Manchester City will be without Kevin de Bruyne for their clash against Wolves this weekend, after he pulled out of the Belgium squad with an injury. Still, City certainly aren't short of quality to stand in for the midfielder. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Pochettino plans maverick tactical move for Brighton game With Spurs' Serge Aurier suspended for the Brighton match, Pochettino has hinted that he could deploy midfielder Moussa Sissoko in the position instead. Brighton's wingers ears will have pricked up that this news! Getty Buy a Photo

3. Reds receive major boost ahead of Foxes clash Liverpool have been sensational so far this season, and having star goalkeeper Alisson back will make them even stronger. Well, it's looking good for the Brazil stopper, who could return this weekend. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Teemu Pukki key to Norwich City recovery After a bright start to the season, the Canaries have lost their last two games on the trot. At home, they'll be looking to get three points against Aston Villa, and Teemu Pukki will be desperate to get back on the scoresheet. Getty Buy a Photo

