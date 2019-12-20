Manchester United hold 'concrete talks' with £100m German star, Liverpool shelve move for Werner, and more

Manchester United's pursuit of a star prospect dominates today's Premier League rumours.

Manchester United have reportedly held 'concrete talks' with German star Kai Havertz.

Havertz has solidified his reputation as one of the best young players in the world at Bayer Leverkusen, and would cost in excess of £100m.

A report from Bild via Sport Witness describes United as a 'fallen giant', yet it is claimed that the move would still hold attraction for Havertz and that 'concrete talks' are taking place.

United have been linked with a number of players including Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, so it remains to be seen who they will be able to land in the January window.

The rest of today's headlines:

Arsenal are set to confirm Mikel Arteta as their new boss on Friday, with the ex-Gunners midfielder set to leave his post at Manchester City. (Various)

However, Manchester City are demanding that Arsenal pay compensation in excess of £1m to bring the Spaniard in. (Daily Mail)

Arteta apparently gave an emotional goodbye speech at City’s training ground before heading down to London to finalise a deal at the Gunners. (The Sun)

Aston Villa would reportedly have faced FFP trouble if they had failed to gain promotion last year, and are apparently in danger of becoming the first Premier League club to breach financial regulations. They may need to sell players to avoid action. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool will shelve a move for in-demand RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, after successfully bringing in Red Bull Salzburg Takumi Minamino. (Daily Star)

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly signed an £11.5m a year contract to join Everton, having finalised a severance package with former club Napoli. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are struggling to tie talented youngsters Tammy Abraham and Reece James down to new contracts. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is open to letting Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen join Manchester United for a cut-price fee. Eriksen is out of contract in the summer. (Daily Mirror)