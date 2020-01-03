Manchester United hope to offload ace to Real Madrid as Red Devils eye trio of midfielders, plus more Premier League transfer news
Manchester United are once again in a state of flux with plenty of transfer speculation and doubts over the manager's future.
One of the key protagonists is Paul Pogba, while it is hardly a secret that the club are keen to add to their midfield and attack. Click through to see who the Red Devils and other Premier League sides have been linked with.
Sheffield United are one of the host of teams tracking Rangers ace Glen Kamara. The Blades have had the midfielder scouted but Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Aston Villa and Leeds United are also interested. (The Sun)
Chelsea have had a mammoth £34m bid for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele rejected. The Frenchman has had interest from Manchester United also but the Ligue 1 side are adamant they won't sell. (Footmercato)
Manchester United are keen on Norwich City star Todd Cantwell. The midfielder has impressed for the Canaries this season and will likely be a summer target for the Red Devils, as well as Spurs and Manchester City. (Daily Mail)
Emre Can and Sean Longstaff are interesting Manchester United. The Juventus and Newcastle United midfielders have jumped onto a shortlist as the Red Devils look to potentially replace the injured Scott McTominay. (ESPN)