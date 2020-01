Manchester United hope to offload ace to Real Madrid as Red Devils eye trio of midfielders, plus more Premier League transfer news

Manchester United are once again in a state of flux with plenty of transfer speculation and doubts over the manager's future.

Manchester United will look to sell 89m star Paul Pogba. The midfielder, who is currently injured, is keen on a move away from the club to win trophies with Real Madrid the most likely destination. (The Sun)

Sheffield United are one of the host of teams tracking Rangers ace Glen Kamara. The Blades have had the midfielder scouted but Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Aston Villa and Leeds United are also interested. (The Sun)

Chelsea have had a mammoth £34m bid for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele rejected. The Frenchman has had interest from Manchester United also but the Ligue 1 side are adamant they won't sell. (Footmercato)

Manchester United are keen on Norwich City star Todd Cantwell. The midfielder has impressed for the Canaries this season and will likely be a summer target for the Red Devils, as well as Spurs and Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

Emre Can and Sean Longstaff are interesting Manchester United. The Juventus and Newcastle United midfielders have jumped onto a shortlist as the Red Devils look to potentially replace the injured Scott McTominay. (ESPN)

Fernandinho is set to be awarded with a new Manchester City contract. The 34-year-old is a key player for Pep Guardiola with the club keen to speak to the Brazilian with his contract expiring at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Liverpool are looking closely at German star striker Timo Werner. The 23-year-old has been a target for a number of clubs since impressing at RB Leipzig. Of the teams interested Chelsea are most in need of his services. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United have set their sights on Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze. Chris Wilder is keen to add to that department and hope to beat Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Southampton and Burnley to a loan deal. (Telegraph)

West Ham are targeting a move for 20m striker Gabriel Barbosa. The Brazilian is on loan at Flamengo from Inter Milan. The Hammers, however, could face competition from Chelsea who are also keen on a forward. (The Sun)

Aston Villa are tracking Chelsea pair Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi following the devastating news that Wesley is set to be out for the rest of the season. (Various)

