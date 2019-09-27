Manchester United in must-win clash against Arsenal, Liverpool face tricky Bramall Lane test, Spurs boss under pressure - Premier League preview

The Premier League returns this weekend for its seventh round of fixtures, and there's a veritable feast of top tier football to get your teeth stuck into over the three days.

Sheffield United and Liverpool kick things off on Saturday in their lunch-time clash in the Steel City, before the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur look to rack up some more points later in the afternoon. Then to top it all off, there's a mouth-watering Monday night match between Manchester United and Arsenal, where all eyes with be on the Red Devils to turn their fortunes around. Scroll and click your way through the gallery, to see our mini-preview of the key taking points from each of ten upcoming matches.

Guardiola left the star out last week, and saw them win 8-0. Sterling will be desperate to get back on the field, but will his manager want to change a winning formula against Everton? Fantasy Football players will hope so!

Considering the amount of injury problems (nine players currently out) facing the Canaries, their seasons start has been nothing short of extraordinary. They'll look to hobble their way to victory against a limp Crystal Palace.

The Villains are looking to make their stadium a fortress, with a passionate home support serving as a reliable twelfth man. Burnley are as stubborn as they come, and will be looking to park the Claret bus from the first whistle.

Leicester have an opportunity to shatter the 'big six' this season, and capitalise on elite sides losing their footballing marbles. Rodger's boys are brimming with confidence, and can make a big statement by hammering Newcastle.

Perhaps a victim of his own early success, Solskjaer is under huge pressure to beat Arsenal. Last week's loss to West Ham was harrowing to say the least, and the threat to his position will grow stronger with anything but a win.

You know you're in trouble when you can't keep a clean sheet against Grimsby. Frank Lampard's gung-ho style has been entertaining, but keeping out Brighton this weekend is a must. The visitors will be eyeing an upset, for sure.

Things haven't quite gone to plan for Spurs, who are yet to show signs of the bold revolution promised by their grand new stadium. Pochettino is under pressure, and Southampton have won their last four away games on the trot.

There's no chance Bournemouth will hang onto Nathan Ake beyond this season; he's developing into a sensation. He'll be looking to lead his side to a home win over hot-and-cold West Ham, who have looked pretty decent on the road.

The Reds look simply untouchable at the moment with their 100% record. But, Sheffield United have been a surprise package so far this season, and the bruising Bramall Lane atmosphere will be a tough test for Klopp's side.