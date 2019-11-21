Manchester United in the 1960s: 26 iconic retro photos of George Best, Bobby Charlton, Nobby Stiles & more!

Busby rebuilt the team through the 1960s by signing players such as Denis Law and Pat Crerand, who combined with the next generation of youth players – including George Best – to win the FA Cup in 1963 - the club's first major trophy since the Munich tragedy.

1960 Nobby Styles of Manchester United has a disagreement with the referee (second right) during a match against West Ham

1960 Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Bobby Smith (centre) beats Manchester United keeper Harry Gregg to score Spurs' second goal at White Hart Lane, London, 23rd January 1960.

1960 10th December 1960: Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, fails to stop Fulham's second goal at Craven Cottage, London.

1960 Manchester United player Dennis Viollet pictured at Old Trafford. Viollet made 259 appearances for United between 1953-1962.

