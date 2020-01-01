Manchester United launch SHOCK move for £50m striker, defender to leave Old Trafford in January, and more

Manchester United feature heavily in today's roundup of Premier League rumours, as the transfer window opens.

Manchester United will reportedly launch a move for a shock target after missing out on Erling Haaland.

Having been snubbed by the Norwegian, The Sun report that United will turn their attention towards Everton man Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is rated at an eye-watering £50m.

Calvert-Lewin is in fine form, and scored a double against Newcastle United in his last outing under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The Red Devils are linked with a big spending spree in January, with Borussia Dortmund man Jadon Sancho consistently linked with a move.

The rest of today's headlines:

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a challenge persuading star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay in North London. (The Telegraph)

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is likely to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Tammy Abraham’s new contract talks with Chelsea have hit a snagging point as the striker wants his wage to match that of £180,000-a-week winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Goal)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly accepted that he will lose midfielder Adam Lallana at the end of this season. (The Telegraph)

Paul Pogba has accepted that it is impossible for him to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. (Various)

Everton are being linked with a shock move for Real Madrid’s Colombian superstar James Rodriguez. (El Desmarque)

Arsenal are going to recall England under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell at Leeds United. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Manchester City are reportedly already looking to offload full-back Joao Cancelo, merely six months after his £58m transfer to the Etihad. (The Sun)