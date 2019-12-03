Manchester United line up January move for England duo ahead of Euro 2020, Liverpool to battle Spurs for £50m ace, and more

The Premier League returns in midweek, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all in action, as will every other team. For now, check out today's Premier League rumours.

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a January move for two England stars ahead of Euro 2020.

Both Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho have been linked with United in the past, and according to Goal the Red Devils want to bring both through the door in the winter window.

Sancho is unsettled at Borussia Dortmund but would likely cost in excess of £100m, and West Ham would be reluctant to lose Rice midway through the season.

United are desperate for reinforcements though so could attempt to force the moves through.

The Old Trafford club are also likely to sign a striker in January, with Erling Haaland heavily linked.

The rest of today's headlines:

Watford’s players are said to favour a move for a British manager after Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked. (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan are reportedly keen on a shock move for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Jack Grealish after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the Aston Villa star’s performance at Old Trafford. (Various)

A move to another Premier League club would reportedly cost former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino a £12.5m payoff, potentially scuppering any chance of the Argentine taking a new job in England. (Various)

Pochettino’s sacking could cost QPR gem Eberechi Eze a move to North London. Spurs were reportedly interested in the playmaker. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in taking Emerson Palmieri from former club Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)