Manchester United lose out to Liverpool in chase for Champions League star, Chelsea plan January spree, and more

Manchester United and Liverpool's battle to land a Champions League star features heavily in our Premier League rumours today.

Liverpool have reportedly beaten Manchester United to the signing of a top Champions League star.

Takumi Minamino has been in fantastic form for RB Salzburg this season, and the Japanese forward has been linked to many of the top clubs in Europe.

Manchester United and Liverpool were both heavily linked, and according to The Sun, Klopp's side have won the race.

Minamino is available for a cut-price figure of £7m due to a clause in his contract, making the deal a no-brainer for the Reds.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane also played for RB Salzburg before eventually playing at Anfield.

The rest of today's headlines:

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock move to Borussia Dortmund, with the German club reportedly considering a managerial change. (The Telegraph)

West Ham United will reportedly sack their Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini if the London side lose to Southampton at the weekend. (The Sun)

With Chelsea’s transfer ban out of the way boss Frank Lampard is keen to bring in Crystal Palace winger Wilf Zaha. (Daily Mirror)

Fikayo Tomori is set to commit his long-term future to Chelsea by signing a new contract. (Daily Star)

Despite an impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea, Duncan Ferguson is not interested in taking the Everton job on a permanent basis. (Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona want to sign former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela. (Goal)