Manchester United make major breakthrough in Haaland deal, Rakitic offer rejected: Premier League rumours

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

According to The Sun the Red Devils are willing to loan Haaland back to RB Salzburg for the rest of the season if they can complete a deal in January, which could swing the race in their favour.

A number of top clubs are interested in Haaland, but few seem willing to pay the £85m asking price.

Haaland already has 26 goals in 18 games this season and is one of the hottest strikers in Europe.

Manchester United are very keen to add him to their ranks to increase their proficiency in front of goal.

Today's headlines:

Ex-England keeper Paul Robinson says that Steve Bruce may allow striker Yoshinori Muto to leave Newcastle United in the near-future. (Football Insider)

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is said to favour a return to Serie A for his next move, with Bologna a likely destination. (Daily Mail)

AC Milan aren’t interested in a move for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, despite the out-of-favour star offering himself to the Serie A giants. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona have turned down an offer from a Premier League club for midfielder Ivan Rakitic. (Sport)

Eden Hazard says that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could become the best coach in the world. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are mulling over a January move for RB Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano. (90min)

Michy Batshuayi wants to stay at Chelsea and force his way into the team rathet than move on in January. (The Sun)

Unai Emery has a month to save his Arsenal job. (Various)