Manchester United near £51m deal as near beating Liverpool to wonder kid signing

Time is fair getting on in the January transfer window and it seems as if Manchester United know it.

Under-pressure boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add reinforcements to his side as they try and do what they can to become relevant in the upper echelons of the Premier League once more. It could see the arrival of one of Europe's most talented midfielders.

Elsewhere, clubs are doing bits and piece in a notoriously difficult time of year to do business, with the 55 deals involving Premier League clubs involving just £30million worth of fees.

We have rounded up the biggest and latest Premier League transfers and speculation below.

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Portuguese ace Bruno Fernandes for £51m. The Sporting Club midfielder will sign a £5m-a-year deal until 2025 and follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo in making the move from Lisbon to Manchester. (TVI24)

Manchester United and Arsenal have joined West Ham and Newcastle in the hunt for Watford defender Christian Kabasele. The Belgian, however, is reportedly close to extending his deal with the Hornets. (Le10)

Chelsea are to make their first signing of the transfer window with the arrival of 16-year-old striker Bryan Fiabema. The Norwegian has spent time on trial with the Premier League side and will move fro around £1m. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are aiming to pip Liverpool to the signing of Birmingham City wonder kid. The Red Devils are to test the Championship side's resolve with a £12.5m offer. (Mirror)

Liverpool's plans of signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona have taken a dent with an injury to Luis Suarez. Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on the out of favour French forward. (Mirror)

Christian Eriksen looks like he has played his last game for Spurs. The Danish star is on the verge of completing a switch to Inter Milan. Spurs want £17m for the playmaker. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spurs are looking to add Gedson Fernandes to their squad. The Benfica star, who has a £102m release clause, has fallen down the pecking order at the Portuguese giants and he is reported to be signing an 18-month loan deal to move to White Hart Lane. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk. However, the Seagulls have put a £50m price tag on their star defender. (The Times)

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah will make a decision on his next move in the next 48 hours. The striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United but has the choice of a number of Championship clubs. (Daily Mail)

Norwich City have completed the signing of Ondrej Duda. The Slovakian midfielder arrives on loan from Hertha Berlin for the remainder of the campaign. (PA)

Asmir Begovic is set to swap Bournemouth for Ac Milan. The Bosnian goalkeeper will move on loan to become the Italian giants back-up stopper. (Various)