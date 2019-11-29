Manchester United 'prepared to sell' £130m star in January, Ronaldo could quit Juve for Old Trafford return, and more

The Premier League is back tomorrow afternoon, with Liverpool hosting Brighton, Manchester United facing Aston Villa and Manchester City travelling to Newcastle. Before all of that, enjoy the latest Premier League rumours.

Reports suggest that Manchester United are resigned to losing Paul Pogba, and would accept a bid of £130m for the World Cup winner.

Cadena Cope report that Real Madrid are keen on finalising a deal for Pogba, amid reports that the Frenchman is refusing to play for United after being sidelined with a foot problem.

Pogba's departure could help to fund moves for other transfer targets, with Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland both heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times.

United have been linked with another of Europe's most coveted talents in today's Premier League rumours.

The rest of today's headlines:

Jose Mourinho wants to keep Toby Alderweireld at Tottenham Hotpsur. The defender had looked certain to leave. (Various)

Arsenal outcast Granit Xhaka is likely to return to the first team soon. (The Sun)

Manchester United were said to be favourites for England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but he is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Daily Star)

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all contacted Bayer Leverkusen about the availability of Kai Havertz. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United may put their search for a left-back on hold due to the success of youngster Brandon Williams. (The Times)

Spanish TV claim that Ronaldo will quit Juventus to join Manchester United. (The Sun)