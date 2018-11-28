Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini focused on league after Champions League progress

Marouane Fellaini is focused on climbing the Premier League standings after edging through to the Champions League knockout phase with a match to spare.

Tuesday night appeared to be going the same way as Saturday’s tepid 0-0 draw with struggling Crystal Palace, with the Old Trafford faithful growing impatient as their side toiled against Young Boys.

But Fellaini saved their blushes in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win that propelled United into the round of 16 with a match to spare thanks to next month’s opponents Valencia losing at Juventus in the other Group H match.

Early progress means Mourinho’s men can increase their focus on turning around their poor league form, with Saturday’s trip to embattled Southampton looking like the perfect opportunity to claw back the gap to the top four.

“The players are happy, but the most important thing now is to focus on Saturday and three points.

“All the players are ready to compete and start Saturday with a win.”