Manchester United transfer gossip round-up: Red Devils linked with FOUR potential signings at combined value of £106m

The January transfer window slams shut in FIVE days time with Manchester United desperate to strengthen before the end of the month.

Here, we've rounded up the latest Manchester United transfer news and gossip from around the web.

Turkish outlet Fotospor are reporting that Manchester United have made an approach for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the look-out for a new striker following the injury to Marcus Rashford, which is expected to keep the England striker out for the next two months.

Muriqi has netted 11 times 17 Super Lig matches so far this season. However, The Sun are reporting Tottenham set to launch bid of £20 million for the 25-year-old ace after missing out on Edinson Cavani.

In other news, Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have been at loggerheads for weeks over a deal for Fernandes, according to The Daily Star.

United don’t want to pay more than £42 million up front for the player, but Sporting want £50.6 million to £59 million.

Finally, Dimitar Berbatov says there is merit to the Italian reports that suggest Manchester United will target former striker Carlos Tevez before the end of the January transfer window.

"There have been reports linking Carlos Tevez back to United on loan, I say why not?!" Berbatov declared to Betfair.

"When you have these loan deals it's good to get someone who knows the place, knows the situation of the club and the fans. Of course, he went to Manchester City but I'm sure the fans would welcome him back."

Finally, Manchester United are continuing to hold an interest in Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks, according to The Athletic.

Bournemouth signed the 22-year-old from Sheffield United for a fee in the region of £11.5 million, with the midfielder agreeing to a four-year contract.

It is estimated the Welsh midfielder's worth has now risen to around £27 million, despite suffering a long-term ankle injury.