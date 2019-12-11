Manchester United 'will make move' for Premier League star, Guardiola offer made, and more

Manchester United feature heavily in today's roundup of Premier League rumours and gossip.

Manchester United reportedly will make a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen - but only on one condition.

The Daily Express report that United are still keen on the Denmark international, but want to be sure that the midfielder is genuinely interested in joining them.

Spurs may want to sell Eriksen in January, as his contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he could leave for free.

The North London side will reportedly listen to offers of less than £40m for a player they once valued closer to £100m.

The rest of today's headlines:

Paris St-Germain are keen on bringing in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, should Neymar leave the club. Whether Mane could be persuaded to leave the European champions is another question entirely. (France Football)

Barcelona’s president has said that the door is ‘always open’ for Pep Guardiola to return to the club as manager. (Goal)

The Manchester United hierarchy have reportedly confirmed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he will be retained as manager, regardless of Mauricio Pochettino’s availability. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are interested in a return for Nathan Ake, yet Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the defender’s signature. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels that signings aren’t necessary in January, despite mounting injury problems. (Various)

Manchester United are planning on offering Scott McTominay a bumper new contract. (The Sun)