Kieran McKenna close to being named as Ipswich’s new manager

The 35-year-old is in advanced talks with the Tractor Boys and a deal could be done by the weekend, the PA news agency understands.

McKenna was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching team at Old Trafford and stayed on after the Norwegian was sacked in November.

Highly-rated United coach Martyn Pert is also expected to join McKenna at Portman Road as his assistant.

McKenna played for Tottenham’s academy before a hip injury ended his career early and he was part of Spurs’ youth coaching set-up before moving to Old Trafford, initially working with the Under-18s, and was promoted to the first team by Jose Mourinho in 2018.

Ipswich sacked Paul Cook last week after just nine months in charge with the club 12th in Sky Bet League One, nine points adrift of the play-offs.

They were dumped out of the FA Cup on Wednesday, losing 2-0 at Sky Bet League Two Barrow.