Mark Sykes: Glenavon ace holds talks with Port Vale boss Neil Aspin

Glenavon’s Mark Sykes has moved one step closer to full-time football after staging talks with Port Vale boss Neil Aspin.

A fee for Sykes was previously agreed between Glenavon and the League Two outfit - leaving personal terms as part of remaining negotiations between player and club.

It is understood Aspin arrived in Northern Ireland today for face-to-face discussions with Sykes, the player’s father and agent.

Sykes, who scored for Glenavon in Friday’s 4-0 defeat of Coleraine to keep the Lurgan Blues flying high in the Danske Bank Premiership, has also impressed with Northern Ireland under 21s during the European Championship qualifying campaign.

The player’s Irish League consistency and overall potential have left Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton adamant a dream move in the January transfer window remains close.

“I’m sure he will be going across in January and we certainly want Mark to go and experience it, so it’s up to the player and his agent now,” said Hamilton following that win over Coleraine. “Mark will be a loss to any team but we want players to go on and build a career.

“The Irish League is a great league for young players to learn their trade but cannot provide the opportunities and wages available in England.

“He’s a tremendous talent, a gifted boy who works hard and over the past six years has been getting better and better.

“He’s developed in the right way and tries to learn all the time.”