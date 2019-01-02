Mark Sykes: Oxford United confirm Glenavon midfielder move

Oxford United have announced the signing of Mark Sykes on a two and a half year contract from Glenavon after the midfielder agreed personal terms and completed a medical at the League One side.

Sykes told the official Club website “I’m really excited to have got things sorted out. Obviously it is a step up to full time football but I have played over 140 games in competitive men’s football and have learned so much in that time. I was really impressed by the Manager at Oxford, by jthe plans the club have and I can’t wait to get started.”

U’s manager Karl Robinson added “He has a terrific goalscoring record for a midfielder and we knew there was a lot of competition to sign him. Credit to Tiger for moving quickly when we heard he was available: he is a really exciting prospect.”

Mark grew up close to United winger Gavin Whyte - the pair have known each other for 15 years and played in the same representative sides as schoolboys. Gavin has gone from strength to strength since joining from Crusaders in the summer and told us:

“I think the Oxford fans are going to like watching him. He plays with a lot of freedom, makes things happen and I think is a really good player. I spoke to him and told him what a great club this is and if that played a part in his decision then great because I know he will be a great signing for us.”

It had looked like a a move to Port Vale was on the cards however the Lurgan Blues announced that they had received a better offer from the side from the Kassam Stadium.

Sykes made 21 appearances for Glenavon this season and will be available for selection when the U’s face Championship opposition Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday.