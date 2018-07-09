Martin Smith praises Coleraine after completing a move to Swindon

Martin Smith has said Coleraine will always hold a place in his heart after he confirmed a move to Swindon Town.

The midfielder played a key role in the Bannsiders season helping them to Irish Cup glory and runners up in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Speaking after agreeing a move to the League Two outfit the Sunderland man told the Coleraine website the achievements of last year will live long in his memory.

"First of all I want to say thank you to my teammates, a special group and what we did this year together will remain with me for the rest of my life," Smith said.

"Thank you to Oran and his coaching team for giving me the opportunity and welcoming me to the club with open arms, all the backroom staff who make the club tick behind the scenes and Colin and the board for the way they looked after me during my time here.

"The club as a whole have a place in my heart forever and I can’t wait to return as a fan and support the club.

"Most importantly thank you to the fans, what we done this year wouldn’t have been possible without you, keep supporting the team and they will reward you all with more trophies in the future. The best fans in the country!

"It’s time to move on to the next chapter in my football career so all the best and I’ll see all of you Bannsiders again soon."