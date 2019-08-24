Match Clock: Ballymena United 1 Glentoran 2

Two late goals from Robbie McDaid secured a first win of the season for Glentoran as they beat Ballymena United 2-1, who took the lead through Andy McGrory.

3: Kane whips a cross into the box, but Allen's flick goes over the bar.

7: Plum's dangerous free kick punched away by Glendinning, the ball was returned to the box again, but Allen headed straight at the keeper.

13: Plum strikes a superb effort from the edge of the box which beats Glendinning but strikes the inside of the post and away to safety.

19: Good pressure from hosts sees the ball break to Winchester in the box, but his sliding effort balloons over the bar.

20: Plum given too much time outside the box fizzes a shot past the upright.

23: McDaid heads narrowly wide from Plum's cross.

26: The hosts appeal for a penalty as Carville goes down in the box after a challenge for Kane, the ref is unmoved though.

29: O'Neill forces Glendinning into a full length save with a powerful drive from outside the box.

35: Plum strikes the upright from distance again.

46: Glens Head Coach has been sent to the stand for the second half after a melee as the teams left the pitch at half time.

49: Addis cross picks out the unmarked McGrory, whose header crashes off the underside of the bar and cleared away.

50: McGrory curls home a delightful free kick from 25 yards out to give the hosts the lead.

57: Addis blazes over in front of goal.

79: Great play from Friel as he cuts inside and stings the keeper's palms with a powerful drive.

84: McDaid coolly slots home after Plum plays him though.

90: Quick break McGinty in space blazes high over the target.

90: McDaid secures the points for the Glens with a last gasp strike from close range.

Ballymena United: Glendinning, Addis, Harpur (McGinty 87), Friel, McCullough, Carville (Mayse 87), McGrory, Balmer, Winchester, Ervin, Millar.

Subs: Williamson, Kane, Burns, Kelly, Lavery.

Glentoran: Antolovic, Kane, Peers, Herron, Allen (Frazer 67), McDaid, McClean (Birney 80), Pepper, Crowe, O’Neill (Van Overbeek 67), Plum

Subs: Morris, Gallagher, Byrne, Gordon.

Referee: Andrew Davey