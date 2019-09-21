Match Clock: Coleraine 4 Crusaders 2

Coleraine ended Crusaders unbeaten run and cut their gap at the top of the table to three points as they bounced back from Jamie McGonigle's early goal to win thanks to goals from Ben Doherty, a Jordan Owens own Goal, Eoin Bradley and Jamie Glackin.

3: McGonigle converts at the second attempt to Crusaders in front against his old club

4: Heatley stings Johns hands with a powerful effort

6: Philip Lowry heads over from close range

7: McConaghie glances a header wide of the far post

10: Doherty gets on the end of a long ball to divert it past O'Neill and into the net

27: McGonigle feeds Owens, who knocks down for Heatley, but Johns saves his header

29: Doherty breaks free but O'Neill blocks his shot

30: Glackin's free kick is deflected to the back post by Hegarty, Lowry fires the ball back in and Owens deflects into his own net

48: Doherty screws his shot wide at the back post

51: Bradley curls home a superb free kick giving O'Neill no chance

59: Glackin lashes home a fourth for Coleraine as Crusaders fail to deal with Doherty's low cross

81: Crusaders have a goal chalked off for a foul

86: Bradley lob inches over the bar

87: Brilliant block by McConaghie to deny Caddell