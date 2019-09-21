Match Clock: Coleraine 4 Crusaders 2

Coleraine ended Crusaders unbeaten run and cut their gap at the top of the table to three points as they bounced back from Jamie McGonigle's early goal to win thanks to goals from Ben Doherty, a Jordan Owens own Goal, Eoin Bradley and Jamie Glackin.
3: McGonigle converts at the second attempt to Crusaders in front against his old club
4: Heatley stings Johns hands with a powerful effort
6: Philip Lowry heads over from close range
7: McConaghie glances a header wide of the far post
10: Doherty gets on the end of a long ball to divert it past O'Neill and into the net
27: McGonigle feeds Owens, who knocks down for Heatley, but Johns saves his header
29: Doherty breaks free but O'Neill blocks his shot
30: Glackin's free kick is deflected to the back post by Hegarty, Lowry fires the ball back in and Owens deflects into his own net
48: Doherty screws his shot wide at the back post
51: Bradley curls home a superb free kick giving O'Neill no chance
59: Glackin lashes home a fourth for Coleraine as Crusaders fail to deal with Doherty's low cross
81: Crusaders have a goal chalked off for a foul
86: Bradley lob inches over the bar
87: Brilliant block by McConaghie to deny Caddell