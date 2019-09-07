Match Clock: Coleraine 5 Dungannon Swifts 0

James McLaughlin's four-goal blast secured Coleraine's first home win of the season in emphatic style and move them up to second in the table with Aaron Jarvis grabbing the other in a 5-0 romp over Dungannon Swifts.
1: Bright start by the hosts as Doherty almost plays in Maciuliatis
5: Long range snap shot by McLaughlin easily saved by Johnston
10: Great run by Clucas who then tees up Patton, but his shot is deflected and well saved by Johns
27: Coleraine appeal for a penalty as Parkhill's shot looked to have struck Reman on the hand
30: Lowry drills a shot across the face of goal from Parkhill's knock down
33: Doherty tries his luck from distance but Johnston saves
34: McLaughlin releases Maciulaitis, but he can't get enough power on his shot to trouble Johnston
40: Parkhill releases Kane but Johnston is out quickly to block
49: Mullan releases Doherty and his low cross allows McLaughlin in to score for Coleraine
51: Maciulaitis pulls the ball back for Jarvis to fire home in off the cross bar
56: Maciulaitis finds space on the left and he picks out McLaughlin who finishes from close range
62: Parkhill's looping header is saved
67: Glackin's lob is inches over the bar
71: McLaughlin bursts through several tackles before finishing well for his hat-trick
82: Lowe breaks clear but Canning produces an excellent block to deny him
86: Whiteside plays in McLaughlin who slots past Johnston to make it 5-0