Match Clock: Linfield 2 Coleraine 4

Coleraine picked up their first win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Linfield at Windsor Park with goals from Ben Doherty, Ryan McGivern (og), Stephen O'Donnell and Emmett McGuckin, the Blues responded through Joel Cooper and Shayne Lavery but had McGivern sent off late on.

1: Coleraine kick off Kane pumps the ball forward Doherty picks up the loose ball and curls a delightful effort into the top corner from the edge of the box

26: The visitors increase their lead as McGivern heads Doherty's corner into his own net

30: Linfield look frustrated as Mulgrew tries his luck from 35 yards but its goes harmlessly wide of the goal

39: Bradley bursts into the box but his curling shot across goal fails to trouble Ferguson

45: Great block by Kane to deny Cooper at the back post

47: Bradley fails to get a touch a yard out from goal after O'Donnell directs Doherty's corner towards goal

61: O'Donnell loses his marker to plant a header past Ferguson from Doherty's free kick

63: Johns does well to palm away Millar's header from Cooper's cross

65: Linfield have a goal back as Cooper's deflected free kick beats Johns

72: Lavery gets on the end of Cooper's cross to head home from close range

78: Linfield down to ten men as McGivern picks up second yellow for a foul on Bradley

79: Ferguson pushes away Bradley's free kick

90: McGuckin intercepts Millar's poor pass to round Ferguson and slot into the empty net

Linfield: Ferguson, Callacher, Waterworth, Cooper, Stewart (Millar 49), Clarke (Lavery 58), Kearns (Hery 65), Fallon, Mulgrew, McGivern, Casement.

Subs: Moore, Harkin, Mitchell, Quinn.

Coelraine: Johns, Kane, Mullan (Douglas 57), Canning, O’Donnell, B Doherty, Lowry, Carson, Bradley (McGuckin 90), Glackin, Shiels (Parkhill 81).

Subs: M Doherty, McConaghie, Burns, Gawne.

Referee: Keith Kennedy