Matthew Tipton delivers his verdict on Darren Murray's move to Crusaders

Warrenpoint Town boss Matthew Tipton last night took to Twitter to deliver his verdict on striker Darren Murray's move to title-chasing Crusaders.

Murray signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Danske Bank Premiership leaders last night - a move which Crues boss Stephen Baxter said should lift some of the weight off club record scorer Jordan Owens.

The 26-year-old ex-Cliftonville and Portadown hitman has netted 10 goals in 18 league appearances this season for Warrenpoint this term. He will be greatly missed by the County Down outfit but manager Tipton said he wishes his former goal-getter well.

"I’m not really one to wish players luck once they leave my club but I’ll break that rule for @Darrenmurray9," Tipton wrote on Twitter. "It’s been a pleasure to work with you over the past year and you deserve every success with @CrusadersFC. Hopefully we get to work together again in the future."