Matthew Tipton wants Portadown on repeat in pursuit of promotion

A welcome return to winning ways on Saturday confirmed Portadown manager Matthew Tipton’s faith that repetition can secure the end-of-season rewards.

Having lost the Bluefin Sport Championship lead to Loughgall following points dropped at home to Newry City AFC and defeat away to Harland and Wolff Welders, the Ports’ promotion push got back on track by beating Dergview.

Lee Bonis broke the deadlock before an injury-time own goal wrapped up the points in a win which Tipton highlighted as another example of the pattern he feels marks the best path forward.

“In those recent games we looked back and felt, for whatever reason, we were no longer doing things the same way as had led previously to seven successive wins,” said Tipton. “It is a long season and we believe the best way to achieve our goals is trust in the work done on the training ground.

“Saturday was an example of it working as we did not play that well overall but kept doing the right things time and time again and it eventually produced the first goal with 10 minutes or so to go.

“We accept mistakes can happen but even a misplaced pass or picking the wrong option on Saturday were done within the context of us trying to follow the approach we work on.

“We want that discipline, organisation and collective work on show again away to Queen’s this weekend as we know from the previous meeting they can cause problems.”

Kick-off tomorrow (Saturday) will be 3 o’clock.

Portadown supporters’ club bus times for Queen’s University tomorrow (Saturday) are as follows:

OFFICIAL TRAVEL CLUB: Leaving Shamrock Park 1.45 and JD Tipler’s 2 o’clock.

RICHHILL REDS: Leaving the village at 1.45 with a 2 o’clock Portadown stop.

SHAMROCK REDS: Leaving Shamrock Park at 2 o’clock.

q Loughgall managed to maintain a position as Bluefin Sport Championship leaders with a superb away-day victory over Dundela by 3-1.

Peter Campbell’s brace arrived either side of a Nathaniel Ferris finish.

The Villagers now host Ballyclare Comrades tomorrow (Saturday) at Lakeview Park from 3 o’clock.

Annagh United’s weekend commitments centred on the Intermediate Cup trip to tackle Newtowne.

Ruairi McDonald set the standard with hat-trick joy in the 6-0 triumph. Andy Gordon, a Sean Mackle penalty kick and Daniel Gordon effort helped Annagh march into a second-round test at Islandmagee on December 14.

Another key Intermediate Cup result arrived with Tandragee Rovers defeating, away from home, a Ballymena United reserves side with senior Irish League experience.