McGinn says Dons return was ‘easy decision’

Niall McGinn revealed his decision to return to Aberdeen was a simple one despite interest from several other clubs.

The Northern Ireland international has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Dons following a brief spell in South Korea.

Hearts and Hibernian were among the clubs interested in signing him but the 30-year-old has returned to the club where he scored 68 goals in 223 matches before an unhappy stint with Gwangju.

The wide player told Aberdeen’s official website: “I had a number of options and had some very good options. So I just went back home and relaxed and did not rush into any decision.

“But once Aberdeen came calling there was only one place I was going. I am delighted to have everything signed.”

The forward will officially rejoin the club on New Year’s Day but arrived back in the Granite City ahead of Saturday’s visit of Hearts.

“When I was driving up the road this morning it brought back a lot of good memories when I came into Aberdeen,” McGinn said.

“I am over the moon that we got the deal over the line. I have really enjoyed my time off in the last three or four weeks and I am now looking forward to getting going again. I am well refreshed and I am eager to go again.”

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes McGinn and the club are a perfect fit.

“Being as good a player as Niall is, we were not his only option,” McInnes said.

“It pleases us that he knew how happy he was here and I think that has played a big part in it. Niall knows he will be well received and I am sure the supporters will show that.

“He is a very popular lad around the club and his team-mates recognise the standard of player we have got. It is not easy to bring in someone in January, or at any time for that matter, with 50 odd international caps.

“Some players and clubs are a good fit for each other and I think that is certainly the case with Niall and Aberdeen.

“He has signed a long-term deal because he wants to settle down in Aberdeen. He wanted that longevity in his contract.”