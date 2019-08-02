Memories made and experienced gained for Crusaders after Europa League adventure

They may have lost the tie but Crusaders Europa League qualifier with Wolves will live long in the memory of everyone connected to the club.

From the battling display at Molineux, to the packed house at Seaview, to taking an early against their illustrious Premier League opponents, these were magic moments for the Shore Road men.

"It was a wonderful moment for the club here tonight," said Stephen Baxter after the game.

"To see a full house against a Premier League team and them play their best team.

"Make no mistake about it - they were here with their best side trying to win. They put everything they had into the tank tonight.

"If you heard the roar from their team coming out of the changing room, they were trying their eye strings out as if they were playing Liverpool.

"That's the biggest compliment they could pay us, they way they played this game. For our wee team to stand up to it - fantastic."

And what about that early goal?

"It was spectacular," added Baxter. "It was a wonderful moment to see that hit the back of the net.

"The whole bench celebrated it with the fans. It was really tremendous and we had a few other moments in the match as well when we put them under pressure.

"To get a goal in the game was a fantastic. To take the lead and scare them for all of 30 seconds was good. It was a nice moment.

"Our game plan was to have something else going forward, which I felt we did have tonight.

"We wanted to put them under pressure and we did that in the first 20 minutes.

"We needed to keep control for five minutes though after we scored, but we weren't able to do that."

In the end Wolves ran out 4-1 winners on the night and 6-1 on aggregate, but Baxter was proud of the way his side acquitted themselves, and he believes it will stand them in good stead for the season ahead.

"It's never easy losing 4-1 but when it's to Wolves, you say 'fair enough'," said Baxter.

"To play a team of that quality and lose 6-1 says a lot about what we've accomplished. They did us such an honour in playing their best team in both legs.

"They gave us a masterclass in ball retention and movement but credit to our boys for how we shut them down. We thwarted them time after time.

"I'm very proud of how our boys have handled the two legs. They're bringing in £30m players across the team.

"When you see them up close and how they operate, for us to stand up against that has been fantastic.

"You've got to keep hold of the ball. Their movement was so good. They're three and four steps ahead of you.

"We're on the back foot all the time but what we'll take out of it is that if we can play against Wolves in two legs like that, there's no reason we can't defend against quality teams over here like that."