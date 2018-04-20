Merci Arsène: Gunners announce Wenger will step down as Arsenal boss at end of season

After 22 years in charge, Arsène Wenger has announced he is to step down as manager of Arsenal at the end of the season.

A statement published on Arsenal's official website this morning carried the headline 'Merci Arsène'.

Wenger has spent 22 years at the north London club

The veteran boss said: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.



“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.



“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.



“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.



“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.



“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.



"My love and support for ever."

The club said he will lead the team to the end of the season and it will make an appointment to the managerial hot-seat as soon as possible.

Arsenal added: "The club will not be making any further comment on the selection process until an appointment is made."