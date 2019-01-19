Michael McCrudden decision needs to be sorted soon insists Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin stated that the on-going Michael McCrudden saga needs to be sorted one way or another before they face champions Crusaders next week.

McLaughlin, who was bitterly disappointed after their heavy 4-0 loss at Warrenpoint Town on Saturday, insisted McCrudden's proposed move to either Derry City or Coleraine needs to be completed or the striker, who has netted 18 goals this season, needs to get his head down and focus on all things 'Stute.

With the Irish League transfer window closing at the end of the month, it's believed that both the Candy Stripes and the Bannsiders are having on going talks with 'Stute, however the Gobnascale man is thought to favour a move to Declan Devine's side.

"Michael's situation has to be sorted sooner the better because it's a distraction right across the board, right throughout the club," explained McLaughlin.

"Me as a manager and I'm sure the players too are sick answering the questions about what's going on. To be honest no one really knows because I'm the manager of the club and I don't know what's going on, so whatever is happening I hope it's resolved fairly soon.

"If he stays good, then we'll get him back into the fold. He comes back from suspension for next week's game against Crusaders, but if he goes then we'll have to wish him all the best, but one way or the other it has to be resolved fairly soon.

"I would like it to be resolved before we play again, because you can't keep going on and on about it.

"The club are right in their stance, because he's the top goalscorer in the Irish League, he's the best player in the Irish League in my opinion, so he definitely comes at a cost and if no one wants to pay that cost, then he stays where he is."