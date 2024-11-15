Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael O'Neill says he wants his Northern Ireland team to show they can win on the road as they are on the verge of finishing top of their Nations League group.

At least a draw in Luxembourg will earn promotion for Northern Ireland as they maintained their position as Group C leaders after a 2-0 win over Belarus on Friday night.

After struggling to breakdown their stubborn opponents in the first-half, O'Neill's men made the breakthrough five minutes after the restart as Shea Charles' corner-kick was headed into the net by an unmarked Daniel Ballard.

On the hour mark, things got even better for Northern Ireland as Dion Charles netted from the spot after a VAR check adjudged that Kirill Pechenin had handled inside the area.

Daniel Ballard celebrates his goal as Northern Ireland beat Belarus at Windsor Park

Despite only needing a solitary point from Monday night's game away in Luxembourg - O'Neill has plans on securing all three.

"We want to go and try and win the game,” he said.

"If you look at the campaign, we've had four clean sheets in five games. We've won three games here at home and drew away in the neutral venue that was probably a little bit tricky for us.

"We want to win on the road so the game in Luxembourg is an important one for us from that perspective so that we can show we can win away from home.

"In regards to here at Windsor Park, I think we've scored nine goals and conceded none...so there's a lot of things there that are positive.

"We just continue to work and improve. There's a great attitude in the changing room, they're pleased with where they are but genuinely they know that there's areas in the game that we could have been better in.”

O’Neill heaped praise on his side for showing patience in the win against the Belarusians, which makes it four successive victories on home soil.

He beamed: "If you don't score early in the game, the opposition gets confidence and belief in what they're doing and they sat deep, let us get just inside our own half and we had to find a solution to that.

"We sat them down at half-time, showed what we done well and showed what we needed to improve and they did that in the second-half.

"You get the breakthrough and then the game changes because the opposition have to come out.