Mick McDermott aware of ‘results business’ despite upwardly-mobile Glentoran

Glentoran may have enjoyed a return of the feelgood factor with this season’s progress but head coach Mick McDermott accepts the game remains a “results business”.

The Glens face struggling Dungannon Swifts aiming to get back on track following a County Antrim Shield semi-final exit and league draw both within the past week.

It marked a setback for a Glentoran side upwardly mobile under McDermott across the overall campaign.

“Dungannon have been struggling to get results lately and we know we need a result,” said McDermott on the club’s official website. “Every league match is massive and after dropping points against Institute – which we shouldn’t have, given the chances we created – we need to get back to winning.

“Kris (Lindsay) always has his teams well organised and we need to be prepared for the fact that they’re not likely to come to play expansive football but equally after August at their place we know they’re a better team than their results suggest.

“It’ll be a hard one and the fans will be wanting a result after Wednesday night. So, we’ll work hard to perform well and get the result we want.

“With a few weeks until the January transfer window opens, we’re working hard to be in a position to strengthen the areas we feel need it.

“We are in the results business, and part of that is always striving to be better, to work better, to play better and to recruit better; we are always looking to strengthen our squad...there is no time to stand still.”

Lindsay’s Swifts enjoyed an early-season success over Glentoran but the Dungannon boss is aware of the need to stop the rot following one league win in 11 appearances.

““Week in, week out we’ve been trying to solve the issues in training and by introducing different ideas but nothing has been working and I’m sick of the same conversations,” said Lindsay, who described the current run as “horrendous”. “Only we can solve the problem, it is up to us.”