Mick McDermott highlights second-half strength at heart of Glentoran fightback

Glentoran head coach Mick McDermott resisted the urge to focus on future goals following a weekend win that helped alleviate past pain, instead offering praise for the present.

The Glens played host to Carrick aiming to get back on track following three consecutive defeats across all fronts but Rangers managed to break the deadlock and hint at additional misery.

However, the hosts regrouped to level before the break and claim control after the interval towards three welcome points that McDermott will be hoping offers a platform for continued progress, even if his post-match verdict centred only on current affairs.

“The first round is now over in a blink and we may look on it as thinking we should have more points but sit fifth,” said McDermott.

“Some of the games this season have not been the prettiest but they’re competitive and you can see across this league how close it is.

“You can only plan for the next game as it never works trying to look beyond that, for either side.

“We will regroup, see who is healthy, see who looks tired or on the up, then make decisions.

“It could be one change or multiple changes for the next game.

“If asking us at the start of the season to be sitting fifth with the present points situation we would probably have said ‘Yes’.

“But now probably the answer is ‘no’ as we could have got something from the Linfield match, should have from the Cliftonville match and Dungannon away was a case of three points thrown away.

“Our fans didn’t leave early during the midweek defeat to Coleraine, they were singing until the end and they see it’s a process.

“It’s not about throwing money to build a whole team in one season but it’s moving in the right direction.”

Two goals in three minutes helped to turn the tables against Carrick.

“I watched Carrick against both Linfield and Coleraine and they create chances, hitting teams on the break and looking dangerous from set-pieces,” said McDermott. “They got a goal off a long throw-in but we didn’t move the ball around fast enough in the first half.

“But our goal was an example of what we wanted - pass, pass, pass.

“Robbie (McDaid) gets into positions due to his pace and power and probably should score more but he’s hard on himself and you could see he wanted more goals.

“At half-time we asked the players to be better in the passing and movement and we changed the midfield around slightly.

“Getting the two goals helped take away a bit of Carrick’s belief, although they kept going and had chances even in the last few minutes.

“The best thing we can do is to keep the ball, keep on passing and creating chances. I think we deserved the result.

“Carrick can cause any team problems.

“I’m really happy with the three points.”