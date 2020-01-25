Mick McDermott’s ‘Windsor Park’ joke to rubbish Robbie McDaid exit talk

Glentoran’s Mick McDermott has joked that bitter rivals Linfield would need to offer “Windsor Park” to stand any chance of signing Robbie McDaid.

McDaid will miss the weekend visit to Larne as a result of suspension but was this week linked with a cross-city switch to Linfield in light of Glentoran’s daring double bid to sign strikers Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky.

However, the Glens head coach quickly moved to dismiss speculation.

“There was a rumour in the media yesterday that Linfield are interested in Robbie McDaid,” said McDermott on the club’s official website. “This is probably only a rumour, but I want to assure our supporters that if the Blues want Robbie, they’d need to offer us Windsor Park and, even then, they wouldn’t get him.

“Robbie has been outstanding for us and he’s a true Glenman, so he won’t be going anywhere.

“We won’t achieve what we want here by selling our best players.

“There’s been a lot of transfer gossip this week and, yes, we have been pursuing several targets in key positions.”

McDermott is full of praise for the work put in by Larne - another club enjoying the benefits of significant financial investment aiming to build towards a bright future.

“We’ve had three brilliant encounters with Larne so far this season, well-matched and with both teams playing well,” he said. “Tiernan has built a very strong squad of players and we’re all looking forward to another tough battle this weekend.

“We’ve certainly prepared for it on that assumption.”

Glentoran will hit the road with Curtis Allen still on the road to recovery from injury but Gavin Peers back from a ban.

Having lost last weekend by 3-0 to second-placed Crusaders, Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is aware of the need to learn lessons ahead of facing the league leaders.

“We were off, really off,” said Lynch. “We didn’t press the way we like to, we didn’t keep the ball, everything that we are about wasn’t there.

“I don’t want it to leave their systems, I want them to take it on the chin and learn from it, be man enough to watch that performance and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I know the cliches about bouncing back but we have to deal with Saturday’s performance first - until we deal with that, we can’t move on.

“If they don’t know from what happened on Saturday, then we’re in trouble.

“There will be no ranting and raving, we will sit down collectively and watch it.”