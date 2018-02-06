Mid Ulster Cup: Newry City aiming for upset against Glenavon

Long-term progress will prove the priority over short-term silverware for Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton when his players line out in tonight’s Mid-Ulster Cup final (7:45pm).

Newry City AFC will host top-flight Glenavon at The Showgrounds to settle the Mid-Ulster Football Association prize.

Tradition under Hamilton’s command dictates a line-up lacking experience but with the promise of potential.

Last Monday’s Danske Bank Premiership date with Cliftonville in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras stood as clear evidence of the Glenavon development policy.

“We had something like 10 players from our 16-man squad against Cliftonville having first been handed the first-team opportunity in a Mid-Ulster Cup tie,” said Hamilton.

“We face a very good Newry City AFC side on Tuesday, a team flying in the Championship, so it is going to be a good test for our young players.

“The whole objective is to hand that competitive experience and the Mid-Ulster Cup has been key to our approach to youth.

“It does not offer European football or a financial reward compared to other trophies so the risk for the club overall is reduced but it does play an important role in our plans.

“I think as well, fans have supported that approach over the years and now know watching a side in the Mid-Ulster Cup could lead to watching those same players down the line as established first-team players.

“The Mid-Ulster Cup can allow us to test the players’ mentality and you only have to look at our earlier win over a strong Portadown side as an example of the challenge.

“Winning any trophy can help the mentality of a player so the final is a big game and the competition really helps us look towards the future.”

Newry prepared for the final with a stout showing against Linfield in the sixth round of the Irish Cup, losing 1-0 at Windsor Park.

Newry City boss Darren Mullen insisted his boys headed back to the border town with their heads high and ready to go again tonight.

“Our ove riding feeling is one of disappointment. We believed we could get a result.

“We had Linfield rattled, especially over the last 20 minutes or so. We had a game plan and it worked.

“Unfortunately, we were undone by our own mistake that led to their goal. After that we limited them to very little.

“When the dust settles, we’ll have an immense sense of pride from this performance. To come to the home of the Irish League title holders . . . and a team that won the treble last season, and put on a performance like that, says a lot about this team.

“It’s not too often a team gets applauded off by Linfield fans at Windsor, but the boys deserved it. I don’t think it was a token gesture.

“They knew how well we played. We certainly have raised the bar in term of our display.

“We have come a long way as a club over the past five or six years.”