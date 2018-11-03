Middlesbrough: Shared ideals key to Portadown partnership

The gap between Portadown and Middlesbrough is measured beyond miles - with the Irish League outfit essentially operating on a part-time basis off the dedication of volunteers compared to the professional resources enjoyed by a club having performed at the highest level in England.

However, a partnership built on shared ideals is designed to significantly bridge that distance and develop a bond beneficial to both clubs.

Alberto Balde’s transfer across the water from Portadown to Middlesbrough provided the bright prospect with an opportunity at a future in the game, with the hours of communication between the two clubs leading to potential long-term gains beyond any one individual.

“We have developed a positive relationship with Middlesbrough over the last couple of years, which has seen coaches and players benefit from learning and development,” said Portadown FC Youth chairman Gary McCullough. “Following the recent transfer of Alberto, this relationship has been further cemented by the agreement for Portadown FC Youth to become a Club Partner of Middlesbrough.

“This will allow continued learning and development for our players, coaches and from an overall club perspective.

“It’s hard in Northern Ireland with the resources and time available to have players ready to step up into senior football here or even more so across to England.

“We feel with the guidance and professional experience that Middlesbrough can offer us and our players, we really can push the club and our players onto another level and help to keep us as one of Northern Ireland’s most progressive youth academies.”

Evidence of Portadown’s pathway from the grassroots game into the senior stage arrived this week as young players proved key to first-team wins - with Ryan Carmichael producing assists and goals, Declan Dunne pulling off penalty saves and Luke Wilson commanding in the centre of the park during defeats of Ballinamallard United and Newry City AFC across league and cup competitions.

That progress offers an example of one successful route delivered as a result of the foundations of Portadown’s youth development commitment.

Martin Carter, who operates as the head of Academy recruitment at Middlesbrough, was at Shamrock Park last Friday to help celebrate the partnership launch night.

“Alberto is a perfect example of someone with so many characteristics outside of his talent that make him ready for the transition to Middlesbrough, thanks to the core values encouraged by the people at Portadown of respect, honesty and humility,” he said. “The philosophies of the Portadown coaching staff towards a focus on patience with the individual but also to stretch and challenge the player to maximise his potential stand alongside those of Middlesbrough.

“Over the hours and hours of communication between myself and the people at Portadown I’ve seen and heard about the excellent work going on by the club and we see this partnership as an extension of the friendships already in place.

“We want to help make these young lads into better people as well we better players and forge a connection for life by working in a certain way.

“We feel Portadown share those values and we look forward to helping each other with advice or assistance in numerous ways.”