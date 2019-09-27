Midfield duo leave as Institute boss Sean Connor focuses on Warrenpoint test

Institute manager Sean Connor will not be putting any unnecessary pressure on his players going into tomorrow’s bottom of the table clash at pointless Warrenpoint Town.

Connor, who watched his side lose narrowly at Cliftonville last weekend, feels tomorrow afternoon’s clash at Milltown is just another tough game for ’Stute.

“All the games this year have been tough but I’m not putting any added pressure on this game,” insisted the Institute boss.

“Everybody knows that it’s the bottom two teams in the table so something has got to give. Someone is going to win or it’s going to end in a stalemate but hopefully we’ll be on the correct end of it.

“I’m confident enough. We have trained well this week and we had a positive performance last week but, as I said, moral victories aren’t enough and I think the players took that message on board and applied themselves really, really well.”

Town suffered a 90th minute loss thanks to Patrick McClean’s late header at Glentoran last week but they’ll come into tomorrow clash, confident they can finally get their first point on the board after an encouraging performance but Connor, who had the game at the Oval watched, feels his team can exploit Town’s weaknesses.

“We are both going in looking for that elusive win and when you come into a new job, the quicker you get your first win the better,” he added.

“I had someone watching that Glentoran versus Warrenpoint game so I’m under no illusions how well Warrenpoint played. Whether they’ll play the same system against us, with them being at home, that’s open to question.

“I’m well aware of the dangers they have and I’m aware of their qualities and likewise, I’m aware of their weaknesses that we can try to exploit.”

The ’Stute boss, who confirmed that midfield pair Thomas McBride and Raymond Foy have both left the club, is still without defenders Colm McLaughlin, Caoimhin Bonner and Ryan Morrow and midfielder Evan Tweed, who he admits are still a few weeks away,

“Colm is going to be at least another week to two weeks, the same with Bonner, Evan and Ryan,” he confirmed.

“Tommy McBride was released by the club. He’s free to go and play his football somewhere else.

“Raymond Foy has also gone and that’s because he was unable to commitment to all the training sessions, so we both felt it was best now to let him go and try to enjoy his football elsewhere.”