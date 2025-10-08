Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is set to mark his 100th game in charge on Friday. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Michael O’Neill will be paying no attention to his upcoming landmark as Northern Ireland boss as he focuses on gaining ground in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Monday’s match at home to Germany will be O’Neill’s 100th in charge of Northern Ireland across his two spells in charge, the 28th since the 56-year-old returned to the job for a second stint in 2022.

But O’Neill’s only focus is on maximising a home double-header against Slovakia and the Germans as his side look to stay in the hunt for at least a play-off place in Group A.

“It’s great to get to 100 games and it’s something for me to be proud of but it has no significance,” O’Neill told the PA news agency.

“The most important thing is the two games, having two big games here at home, getting the crowd totally behind the team, energising the team and making it as difficult as possible for the opposition.

“Our fans are as good as anybody at doing that and so we look forward to the two games. It’s a nice personal thing for me but it has no real significance and my focus is just on the two games.”

Northern Ireland go into this international window in second place in Group A with three points, having beaten Luxembourg 3-1 away before defeat by the same scoreline to Germany in Cologne – a game in which Northern Ireland were left to rue their inability to punish a below-par German side.

It is Slovakia, not Germany, who top the group with six points from two, and Friday’s game against Francesco Calzona’s side at Windsor Park could go a long way to determining Northern Ireland’s prospects for the rest of group.

“We would have loved to have got out of Germany with a point and for 70 minutes it looked like that was going to be the case, but the game went away almost in two moments,” O’Neill said.

“We have to make up for that in this window and our focus really has to be on game one. The fact we played Germany only a few weeks ago, that game won’t be difficult in terms of preparation. We know what to expect.

“The focus is on trying to put ourselves in the strongest possible position for what lies ahead in November.”

Slovakia ripped up the anticipated script for Group A by beating Germany 2-0 in Bratislava in their opening fixture, but they then needed a last-minute goal from Stoke’s Tomas Rigo to edge out Luxembourg 1-0 in their second game.

“They’ve kept two clean sheets, and they’re a very, very experienced team,” O’Neill said. “I think in (Stanislav) Lobotka they’ve got one of best number sixes in the European game, an extremely good player.

“We’ve seen that with (Joshua) Kimmich playing in that position for Germany so the players have been exposed at this level to very good players.