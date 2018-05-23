Mo Salah has been better than Messi this season, says Liverpool legend

Ian Rush says he will bow down to Mohamed Salah should the Egyptian break his Liverpool goals record for a single season in the Champions League final.

Salah enters Saturday's showdown against Real Madrid with 44 goals this season, three short of Rush's record from the 1983-84 campaign when Liverpool won the European Cup, First Division and League Cup treble.

Lionel Messi

It might seem a tall order for Salah to set a new mark, but Rush, now a club ambassador at his beloved Liverpool, has made a promise to him ahead of the Kiev final.

"If he beats my record I would actually bow down to him," Rush told Press Association Sport.

"To score four goals in a final would be an incredible achievement.

"Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez were amazing in their first seasons at Liverpool.

Liverpool goalscoring legend Ian Rush

"But I have to say Salah's been even better than them, not only his goals and assists but his all-round game.

"What I like about him is that he's such a humble guy, if someone's in a better position he passes the ball."

Salah became the most expensive player in Liverpool history last summer when he joined from Roma in an initial £37million deal, although January signing Virgil van Dijk has since taken the record.

But the 25-year-old has shown that he is worth every penny and more, with 11 of his goals coming in the club's march to the Champions League final.

Mo Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool this season

And Rush has echoed those who believe Salah should be crowned world player of the year if Liverpool become European champions.

"The two best players in the world over a long time, without doubt, are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," Rush said.

"But over the last season Salah has been the best player.

"He played a huge role in helping Egypt to the World Cup and what he's achieved at Liverpool has been amazing.

"I don't want to take anything away from Ronaldo or Messi, but he's done it in the hardest league in the world.

"If Liverpool win the Champions League he deserves the best player award, 100 per cent."

Rush will be in Kiev as Liverpool seek to win European football's biggest prize for the sixth time.

And Rush, Liverpool's record scorer with 346 goals, believes it will be a high scoring affair.

"It is an end to the season that probably most did not expect," he said.

"But why can't we win it now that we are in the final?

"Madrid are not the force they used to be, although, saying that, when they need to up their game they do.

"There's got to be goals in it with two such attacking teams, and hopefully these Liverpool players can become legends."