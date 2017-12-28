Morris signs contract extension with the Glens

Long-serving Glentoran goalkeeper Elliott Morris has confirmed a contract extension to cover the 2019/20 campaign.

“I’m delighted to get this contract sorted and also to know we’ll be able to rely on Elliott for the next couple of years,” said Glentoran boss Gary Haveron on the club’s official website. “His performances this season - in fact since I got here – have been consistently excellent.

“I recently said when we won at Dungannon that Elliott must be one of the greatest, if not THE greatest goalkeepers ever to play for Glentoran and I’m sure that with this new contract he can set a new Glentoran appearances record that might never be broken.

“As I said when he won one of his Player of the Month awards earlier in the season, I’ve known him since we were both 15, played with him at nearly every level of junior international football, played against him in the Irish League for over a decade and he still has the same high standards as he did when he was a young player setting out on what’s been an incredibly successful career.

“He’s both a legend and a leader at Glentoran and is a role model for all our young players.

“Elliott signing another contract with the club is a great vote of confidence in the future of Glentoran and a massive boost for the whole club.”

Morris joined Glentoran in July 2002 from West Bromwich Albion.

His medal haul at The Oval includes three Irish League championships within a tally of 11 honours. Morris has lifted the Irish Cup on three occasions and the Boxing Day defeat of Linfield marked his 673rd appearance.