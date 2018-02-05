Munich air disaster: How tragedy spurred Manchester United to European glory

The images are etched in the memory.

George Best dribbling the ball around the goalkeeper and sliding the ball into the net. Brian Kidd rattling the crossbar and then heading home the rebound.

Manchester United's Bobby Charlton examines the European Cup, watched by teammates John Aston (left) and Alex Stepney (behind Charlton).

Most of all the sweat-stained shirt of Bobby Charlton lifting the European Cup to the Wembley skies after Manchester United had beaten Benfica 4-1 to give manager Matt Busby the prize he craved most.

It was 10 years after the Munich air crash and Sir Bobby is convinced the spirit of the Busby Babes, who perished in February 1958, provided the inspiration for United to become the first English club to win football's most prestigious club prize.

He also believes the triumph helped ease Busby's sense of responsibility for the tragic consequences of taking the club into Europe.

Charlton said: "It was marvellous because winning the European Cup was something you could aim at to put things right in a way. The accident had happened, this great tragedy and loss.

Manchester United manager Matt Busby on his way to the directors' box at Old Trafford, where his team were playing a First Division game against Newcastle. It was the first team he had attended a match at Old Trafford since the Munich air disaster, in which he was severely injured.

"And if we could win the European Cup for Matt Busby because it was his team, his lads, it would be fantastic.

"When we won it, that was a big thank you really.

"I think Matt Busby could feel a lot happier because he probably missed the players more than anyone else. He felt responsible."

Charlton scored two goals in the final and it was a night which was all the more poignant because United had invited the parents of the eight players who died in the crash to the match and the post-match banquet at London's Russell Hotel.

You can only imagine their thoughts as they helped congratulate Best and Pat Crerand and goalkeeper Alex Stepney and the rest.

Charlton said: "I think of all the parents of the little kids who wanted to play for Manchester United and Sir Matt actually brought them to play at Manchester United and they were his.

"It was a family club. It is said often but it really was a family club and he was the father, so you can imagine when it happened it was a tragedy that hit him more than anyone else."

Charlton is convinced, however, that United would have won the European Cup 10 years before they actually did if it had not been for Munich.

They had reached the semi-final in 1957 and one year later Charlton believes United could have wrecked one of sport's great feats, the one which saw Real Madrid win the European Cup five times in succession from its inaugural competition in 1956.

Charlton said: "If the accident hadn't happened, I think we would have won the European Cup that year.

"Real Madrid won the European Cup for the first five years, but we were never going to go backwards once we set off on this path to be the best in Europe.

"Yes we would have beaten them. We would have beaten Real Madrid."

No-one, of course, will ever know for sure, but you sense Charlton might just be right.