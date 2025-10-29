Charles Dunne celebrates his equaliser during the 2-2 draw with Linfield at The Showgrounds

Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins took full responsibility for his side’s first-half performance against Linfield – but was delighted that his players managed to perform a rescue mission to earn a point for their efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine failed to deal with Linfield’s threats from set-pieces in the first-half and paid the penalty twice as Matthew Fitzpatrick headed in from Kirk Millar’s cross, before the Blues were two to the good seven minutes before the break when Sam Roscoe tapped home from close-range via another Millar delivery.

However, the Bannsiders were roared on by a sell-out crowd on the Ballycastle Road and they replied just seven minutes into the second-half when Matthew Shevlin kept his composure to score his 100th goal for the club after impressive work by substitute Lewis McGregor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league leaders then salvaged something from the gripping contest on 82 minutes as Charles Dunne got on the end of Will Patching’s corner as the game finished 2-2.

"We go in 2-0 down at half time but we've given away two goals from set plays,” Higgins said.

"We actually had the lion's share of possession without creating a lot...Shevy’s had a good chance from a header.

"We were a wee bit timid in the first half in terms of defending long balls, defending set plays and defending throw-ins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were a bit timid and they physically dominated us for periods in the first half, but we showed real resilience, a great reaction, and I actually felt we deserved to possibly win the game in the end.

"Listen, I picked the team. I accept some of the responsibility as well, and I think that I possibly got it wrong in relation to how we went about it in the first half.

“But we had to make changes, we had to get leadership on the pitch, and I saw Kodi (Lyons-Foster) and Lyndon (Kane) come in and show that.”

Shevlin became only the 13th player to reach 100 goals for Coleraine in the club’s history and Higgins heaped praise on the marksman for the feat.

He added: “It’s an amazing achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love Matthew's attitude, how he goes about it and he’s brilliant in the dressing room.

“He's been a fantastic signing for this club for a number of years now.

“It’s a brilliant achievement and there'll be many more to come, I’m sure.”

Looking ahead Coleraine welcome Glenavon to the north coast on Saturday as former Bannsiders assistant Michael O’Connor returns to The Showgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the contest will see top versus bottom – Higgins is taking nothing for granted.

"I don't know Michael personally but people speak highly of him,” he continued.

"He could have got something out of the Dungannon game last week away from home, they've won the week before, so without a doubt their form has improved.

"We need to be ready for it and use the second half from tonight as a foundation to start the game on Saturday.