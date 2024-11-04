Nedim Bajrami insists Rangers players are behind under-fire boss Philippe Clement
Many Light Blues supporters believed their Belgian manager’s time was up after the defeat by Aberdeen in midweek left them nine points behind both William Hill Premiership leaders Celtic and the Dons.
And their mood worsened at Hampden Park when former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday opened the scoring in the 24th minute but striker Cyriel Dessers levelled early in the second half and Bajrami, who had scored in the 2-1 defeat at Pittodrie, fired in the winner to ensure Rangers play Celtic in the final on December 15.
Bajrami said: “We showed a reaction and as I said before, we are all behind him (the manager), we believe in him and we showed a good second half today.
“We have pressure every game because we are Rangers. It was a good second half and we scored two goals. We could have scored more but it was important to win.
“Second half, we pushed them and had a lot of chances, more than the first half. The most important thing in a semi-final is to win and we’re in the final now.
“(For his goal) we won the second ball and counter-attacked, a nice second ball from Vaclav (Cerny) and I was happy to score to help the team. It was important to win the semi-final.
“It showed that for 90 minutes we believe and know our quality. They didn’t have any chances in the first half, even the second half. We showed our quality in the second half and scored some nice goals.”