Rangers' Nedim Bajrami celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Viaplay Cup semi final match against Motherwell

Nedim Bajrami insists the Rangers players are right behind their under-fire boss Philippe Clement after scoring the winner against Motherwell to set up an Old Firm Premier Sports Cup final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Light Blues supporters believed their Belgian manager’s time was up after the defeat by Aberdeen in midweek left them nine points behind both William Hill Premiership leaders Celtic and the Dons.

And their mood worsened at Hampden Park when former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday opened the scoring in the 24th minute but striker Cyriel Dessers levelled early in the second half and Bajrami, who had scored in the 2-1 defeat at Pittodrie, fired in the winner to ensure Rangers play Celtic in the final on December 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bajrami said: “We showed a reaction and as I said before, we are all behind him (the manager), we believe in him and we showed a good second half today.

“We have pressure every game because we are Rangers. It was a good second half and we scored two goals. We could have scored more but it was important to win.

“Second half, we pushed them and had a lot of chances, more than the first half. The most important thing in a semi-final is to win and we’re in the final now.

“(For his goal) we won the second ball and counter-attacked, a nice second ball from Vaclav (Cerny) and I was happy to score to help the team. It was important to win the semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad